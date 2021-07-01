Former Scotland youth international and Newcastle United defender joins Crawley Town

Owen Gallacher in action for Burton Albion in January. Picture by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Reds have confirmed the signature of Owen Gallacher following his release from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion last month.

Gallacher will join Crawley Town on a two-year deal with an extra one-year option, and will provide competition for the likes of Nick Tsaroulla at left-back this season.

The young left-back started his professional career in his hometown of Newcastle, at Newcastle United. Gallacher played over 40 games for Newcastle’s under-18 and under-23 squads before making a move to Nottingham Forest in 2019.

Forest loaned Gallacher out to Harrogate Town where he spent a month in North Yorkshire before his permanent transfer to Burton Albion the following summer, ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Gallacher made 12 competitive appearances at Burton last season with nine coming in League One.

Born in England, the 22-year-old has represented Scotland at under-16 and under-19 youth levels.

Reds manager John Yems said: “I’m very happy to welcome Owen to the club, we faced fierce competition from other clubs for his signature and he’s a good player who has valuable experience from playing at Burton Albion last season.

"He comes from a good football family that I have known for a while and his dad played at Newcastle United.