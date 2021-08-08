Hartlepool United v Crawley Town - opening day picture special

Gavan Holohan hit an 88th minutes winner to consign the Reds to an opening day defeat.
Hartlepool Mail photographer Mark Fletcher was there to capture the action. You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below.
1.
Mark Shelton of Hartlepool United battles with Owen Gallacher
Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News
2.
Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan shoots at goal
Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News
3.
Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone contests a header with Jake Hessenthaler
Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News
4.
Glenn Morris claims a cross under pressure from Hartlepool United's Olufela Olomola
Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News