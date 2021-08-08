Action from Hartlepool United v Crawley Town. Picture by Mark Fletcher | MI News

Hartlepool United v Crawley Town - opening day picture special

Crawley Town began the new season with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss at League Two new boys Hartlepool United yesterday.

By Matt Pole
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 2:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 2:28 pm

Gavan Holohan hit an 88th minutes winner to consign the Reds to an opening day defeat.

Hartlepool Mail photographer Mark Fletcher was there to capture the action. You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below.

Mark Shelton of Hartlepool United battles with Owen Gallacher

Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News

Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan shoots at goal

Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News

Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone contests a header with Jake Hessenthaler

Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News

Glenn Morris claims a cross under pressure from Hartlepool United's Olufela Olomola

Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News

