Hassocks' 16-year winless run at Eastbourne Town goes on

Action from Hassocks' league clash with Eastbourne Town in August. Picture by Joe Knight

In the first half, Hassocks were a match for opponents whose record over their past 15 matches in all competitions read a formidable 10 victories and five draws.

The Robins trailed only 2-1 at the break. A Christmas miracle of what would have been only a second point from this part of the world since 2006 did not seem out of the question.

Proceedings though took a turn just past the hour mark when Kian Moynes produced something out of nothing - one of the cleanest, crispest strikes of a ball you will ever see flying into the very top corner of Alex Harris' goal.

That seemed to rock Hassocks and Town added two more in quick succession to take the game away from the Robins, who did not deserve to end up losing by three clear goals.

Brad Sweetman gave a full debut to Sam Smith, the latest player to have followed Spencer Slaughter and James Westlake to the Beacon from Loxwood.

Smith came in for Lewis Beebee. The only other change from the Robins’ last outing a fortnight ago against Peacehaven & Telscoombe saw Jude Wallis replace Luke Marshall.

Sweetman was clearly looking to stick with the players who had picked up good draws against free scoring Peacehaven and high flying Broadbridge Heath a week earlier.

Anyone wondering whether last Saturday's postponement of the trip to AFC Uckfield Town would halt that momentum got an early answer as Hassocks should have gone 1-0 ahead inside of two minutes.

James Westlake released Josh Short down the channel. Short cut inside but his effort was a weak one and did little to trouble Town goalkeeper Chris Winterton.

The hosts punished that miss when they took the lead eight minutes later.

It was the sort of goal you cannot really afford to concede if you want to have a chance against the top teams, nobody in red taking charge as a corner which should have been cleared made it to the far post to leave Kevin Farragher with a tap in.

Harris made a comfortable low stop from Arron Hopkinson but Town’s leading scorer would not be denied for too long.

Dan Turner was unfortunate to see a finely timed tackle fall straight to Hopkinson and although Harris got something on the shot, he could not keep it out.

A foul on Alfie Loversidge had Hassocks screaming for a penalty with 29 minutes played but referee Nick Blogg ruled it had taken place outside the box.

The Robins were not left feeling hard done by for long, Lewis Westlake sending the resulting free kick past Winteron via a heavy deflection that left the Town goalkeeper completely wrong footed.

Having scored four goals in 77 appearances over the course of his previous spells with Hassocks, Westlake now has four in five since re-joining the club from Steyning Town in October.

The lively Loversidge had a chance to put Hassocks level just before half time but like Short's effort

at the opening end of the half, it lacked the required power to ask real questions of Winterton.

It took a while for the second half to get going with nothing much of note happening until that screamer from Moynes to make it 3-1 with 62 minutes played.

Whilst the visitors were reeling, Town took total control to sew up the

win. Just three minutes after Moynes’ effort, the hosts carved though the Hassocks defence.

A pleasant passing move finished off by a dinked finish over Harris from Louis Veneti made it four as Bradley Tighe appealed for offside.

Goal five arrived five minutes later, a right wing cross converted by Hopkinson for his second of the afternoon.

Frustrations began to boil over for the Robins after that, culminating in Harris launching a tirade at Mr Blogg which earned him a spell in the sin bin.

Southern Combination referees have generally been keen to avoid sin binning players since the practice was introduced a couple of seasons ago.

It is even rarer for them to make teams play without a goalkeeper for 10 minutes, so Harris could well have been achieving an unwanted league first.

More problematic than a place in the record books was that it left Hassocks facing half of the remaining 20 minutes with only 10 men.

Turner took over the gloves as the home fans licked their lips at the prospect of racking up more goals whilst the Robins had a centre back between the posts.