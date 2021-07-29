Hassocks appoint new head coach amid managerial restructure

The Robins have appointed under-18s manager Brad Sweetman as the new head coach of the first team.

It is an opportunity which Sweetman more than deserves having worked his way up through the coaching ranks at Hassocks since first arriving at the Beacon as under-18s assistant manager ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Working alongside former manager Dave John, the duo helped to deliver a treble of SCFL Under-18 League Overall Champions, Central Division title and League Cup.

New Hassocks first team head coach Brad Sweetman. Picture courtesy of Hassocks Football Club

Sweetman took over as manager of the under-18s for 2018-19 and led Hassocks to a second-placed finish.

In 2019-20, the young Robins were one point off the top when the season was curtailed and in 2020-21, Hassocks led the way having won six and drawn one of seven matches.

Hassocks also reached the semi-final of the SCFL Premier Division Supplementary Shield back in May.

Sweetman began working with the first team in 2019 under Mark Dalgleish and served as John’s assistant in the last campaign.

With Hassocks relying on a core of young players many of whom have played in the under-18s under Sweetman, it seemed only natural that he should be the man to succeed John in taking the reigns.

John, meanwhile, moves upstairs to become the club’s technical director, overseeing football across the club as a whole.

Sweetman will be assisted by Jordan Wilson, who was his number two with the under-18s last season. Sweetman and Wilson will also oversee the under-23s alongside Matt Hicks.

Long-serving Phil Wickwar will continue as physio alongside new recruit Chloe Parker.

The under-18s have a new-look management team too, with Neil Parker and Glenn Geard taking over, and veterans football returns to The Beacon for the first time in several seasons.