Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill bosses reflect on Isthmian openers

Jerson Dos Santos and two-goal Gil Carvalho in action for Haywards Heath in their win over East Grinstead / Picture: Tony Sim

Shaun Saunders’ new look Blues got off to a flying start in with a 3-0 victory over county rivals East Grinstead Town in front of a home crowd of 308.

But Jay Lovett’s Hillians had only a Pat Harding strike to show for their efforts as a Thomas Fagg treble condemned them to a 3-1 loss at Ashford United. Both Heath and Hill take an early break from league action this Saturday in the FA Cup preliminary round, in which Heath visit Lancing and the Hillians go to Bearstead, who beat Banstead in an extra preliminary round replay on Tuesday.

For Saunders’ side, goals by Tom Gilber and MoM Gil Carvalho (2) saw off the Wasps.

Saunders said: “It was the start we wanted. It’s great to be under way and I thought we looked okay.

“We were positive, we knocked it about well at times and I felt it was a dominating and entertaining performance for the crowd.

“The players loved the noise and singing that came from the kids from our youth wing.

“We go to Lancing in the FA Cup next, then have two very, very tough league games follow that but we are on our way and I’m more than happy with our start.”

Haywards Heath were the only one of 12 Sussex teams in the Isthmian divisions to win and Burgess Hill were one of those who lost, but boss Jay Lovett was not too fazed by his team’s defeat at Ashford.

“There were a few positive to take from Saturday against a good Ashford side who will be up there this season,” he told us.

“It was our first competitive match with new players and some of them performed very well. Their keeper made some good saves and we were wasteful with a few opportunities we had. Thomas Fagg, who scored all their goals, was the difference between the sides.

“We now focus our attention on the FA Cup on Saturday and our next league game the week after versus Pheonix Sports.

“Of course we will want points on the board, but you have to work hard for every point in this league as it gets stronger each year.