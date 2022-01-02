Action from Haywards Heath Town's 0-0 Isthmian south east division draw at home to Whitehawk / Pictures: Ray Turner

Haywards Heath held by Hawks - picture special

There was nothing to choose between the sides as Haywards Heath and Whitehawk played out a goalless draw to mark the start of 2022.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 8:46 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 8:48 pm

The result sees Shaun Saunders' team slip out of the play-off zone ahead of Monday afternoon's trip to Corinthian - though just one point separates Ashford United in second and Heath in sixth. Whitehawk sit 13th and are at home to Three Bridges on Monday. See pictures from the Heath-Hawks game on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Town camp in the Mid Sussex Times - out every Thursday.

1.

Action from Haywards Heath Town's 0-0 Isthmian south east division draw at home to Whitehawk / Pictures: Ray Turner

Photo Sales

2.

Action from Haywards Heath Town's 0-0 Isthmian south east division draw at home to Whitehawk / Pictures: Ray Turner

Photo Sales

3.

Action from Haywards Heath Town's 0-0 Isthmian south east division draw at home to Whitehawk / Pictures: Ray Turner

Photo Sales

4.

Action from Haywards Heath Town's 0-0 Isthmian south east division draw at home to Whitehawk / Pictures: Ray Turner

Photo Sales
Haywards HeathThree Bridges
Next Page
Page 1 of 6