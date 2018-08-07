Haywards Heath Town beat Brighton and Hove Albion u23s to win Sussex Community Shield

A solitary Callum Saunders goal was enough for Haywards Heath Town to claim the first bit of silverware for the season.

Saunders' 20th minute penalty secured a 1-0 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion u23s in the Sussex Community Shield - the annual match between the winners of the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division winners and the Sussex Senior Cup winners.

A crowd of 192 saw Shaun Saunders's side triumph at Culver Road, Lancing.

