Haywards Heath Town draw blanks in opening games of 2022

Action from Haywards Heath Town's goalless draw with Whitehawk. Picture by Pay Turner

They drew 0-0 at home to Whitehawk on New Year’s Day, and notched the same result away to Corinthian on Monday.

That’s left them in fifth in Isthmian South East, the final play-off place, ahead of a home clash with sixth-placed Ramsgate this Saturday.

On New Year’s Day, Haywards Heath sat fourth as Whitehawk came to town with both sides looking to start the year off in winning fashion.

Whitehawk came out the blocks quickly, putting pressure on the home side early on.

The first big chance of the game came for the Hawks in the seventh minute after Billie Clark, charged past Hamish Morrison and in on goal. Heath keeper Billy Collings closed him down well to make the save.

The Blues settled and began to control possession, having a few fair chances.

In the 27th minute, Hawks goalkeeper Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke had an attempted clearance blocked. The ball fell to Jerson Dos Santos but he was closed down quickly by Alex Malins, preventing Heath from taking the lead.

Stroomberg-Clarke redeemed himself with a double save, denying Dos Santos’ attempt then saving Clack’s follow-up. The final chance of the half came for Whitehawk as Ollie Munt’s cross found Omarr Lawson eight yards out from goal. But his headed attempt flew wide of the goal.

The Blues started the second half well, forcing Stroomberg-Clarke into an early save low to his right.

The Hawks went close again in the 70th, Lawson found his cleared corner back at his feet but his second attempted cross dropped inches wide of the post.

Collings, in the Heath goal, was called into action again in the 73rd minute. The ball dropped for Billie Clarke, ten yards from goal, however his attempt was denied by an excellent reflex save from Collings.

Both sides had late chances to snatch the game at the death.