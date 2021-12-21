Haywards Heath Town leave it late to complete dramatic comeback

Haywards Heath Town celebrate their 97th minute winner against Sevenoaks Town. Pictures by Ray Turner

Sevenoaks came close early on in the first half. Heath keeper Sam Freeman was left stranded as the ball was taken round him, but Sinn Christie came to the rescue to prevent Sevenoaks from taking an early lead.

Heath had the chance to take the lead when referee Tom Godfrey pointed to the spot after Nathan Cooper was taken down in the area. Jerson Dos Santos stepped up to take the spot kick but blazed it over the bar.

The Blues piled on pressure throughout the first half and tallied up a large sum of chances but the score remained 0-0 at half-time.

Sevenoaks opened the scoring in the 66th minute. Steve Smith's well struck free kick found the underside of the bar and went in for 1-0.

But the Blues weren’t behind for too long. A failed clearance bounced to Byron Napper who hammered home on the half-volley to equalise in the 72nd minute.

The game seemed like it was destined for a draw until Davigildo Cravid found the opportunity to latch onto a loose ball in the area and poke home from close range to win it for Haywards Heath.

After the game, Heath manager Shaun Saunders tweeted: "Very proud of my lads @HHTFC dominating the game from start to finish! Never gave up, got their deserved rewards."

The late victory keeps the Blues in the Isthmian South East play-off places