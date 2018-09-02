Haywards Heath Town suffer injury time heartbreak as they search for first home point

Haywards Heath Town fell to their second 1-0 home defeat of the season as Hythe Town snatched all three points deep into second half injury time.

The first half saw Heath cope well with the visitors pressure where chances were at a premium for both sides.

Nathan Cooper went closest for Heath on 7 minutes connecting at full stretch with a Lewis Finney free kick but the big Hythe keeper made the stop.

Despite the visitors possession they were limited to efforts from distance that rarely troubled Josh Heyburn in the Heath goal. back at the other end Lewis Finney tested the keeper who needed two attempts to gather the ball and Karly Akehurst's weel struck effort clipped the defender and looped on to the roof of the net.

The second half saw the game open up with Heath having much more of the play, Callum Saunders made a return to the action after Lewis Finney picked up a knock, Nathan Cooper went closest again in the econd half as a well hit shot needed Hythe keeper George Kamusari at full stretch to tip the ball onto the bar.

Hythe continued to try from distance but the efforts lacked the precision required.

Max Miller and Karly Akehurst would have hoped to have done better with efforts before the visitors went close with 10 minutes remaining as full back Charlie Webster crashed the ball against the bar from distance.

The match seemed to be heading towards a goalless draw as with the game into its 5th added minute (of the 3 indicated) Hythe were awarded a free kick inside their own 6 yard box following a Heath corner, the ball was worked up the pitch and with some pinball inside the Heath area the visitors snatched all three points as Heath failed to clear the ball and Zak Ansah smashed the loose ball in from 12 yards.

Afterwards manager Shaun Saunders said: "I'm frustrated today I thought we were extremely worthy of a hard fought point today, I can't understand why they were awarded a freekick when it was our player flattened and I don't understand where all the extra minutes came from past the three indicated but that is football and we will continue to learn and better ourselves.

"The players need to have that extra belief in themselves and desire on the pitch and myself and the coaching staff will be helping the players along every step"