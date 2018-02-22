Hillians' general manager makes rallying call

Burgess Hill Town's general manager John Rattle has made a rallying call to Hillians' fans to make some noise at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Rattle has been overwhelmed with the support Ian Chapman and his team have received away from home since Christmas.

He told the club's website: “I’ve been involved at the club for nearly seven years. In that time, we have seen home attendances grow but our support away from the Green Elephants Stadium has been somewhat sparse.

"But recently, we have seen a new group of travelling supporters who are really getting behind the team vocally, and it’s great to both hear and see.

“I’m sure these guys will now get behind us at home and create the atmosphere we sometimes lack at the Green Elephants – it would be great if we could make our ground a place for our team to really want to “turn on the style” in front of a vocal Hillians crowd. This Saturday, at home to Thurrock, could be the time to get that drum beating and see us start to move up the table.”

The Hillians entertain Thurrock on Saturday at the Green Elephants Stadium – 3pm kick off. Followed by another home encounter, this time hosting Enfield Town, next Tuesday February 27 – 7.30pm kick off.

The post on the site ended: "Vital points are up for grabs, over the next few fixtures, to ensure the Hillians main their Bostik Premier League status.

"Come & support your local football club, and lets get the Green Elephants rocking!"