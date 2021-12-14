Action from Horsham's 3-1 Isthmian premier win at home to East Thurrock / Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art

Horsham beat East Thurrock - picture gallery

Horsham are in the top half of the Isthmian premier division after continuing their fine recent form with a home victory over East Thurrock.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:20 pm

Goals from Tom Richards and Eddie D'sane put the Hornets well on their way to three points before Jake Gordon got one back after the break. But a late strike from Charlie Hester-Cook settled it in favour of Dom Di Paola's side. Check out a gallery of pictures by Derek Martin on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from the Horsham camp in Thursday's County Times.

1.

Action from Horsham's 3-1 Isthmian premier win at home to East Thurrock / Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art

Photo Sales

2.

Action from Horsham's 3-1 Isthmian premier win at home to East Thurrock / Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art

Photo Sales

3.

Action from Horsham's 3-1 Isthmian premier win at home to East Thurrock / Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art

Photo Sales

4.

Action from Horsham's 3-1 Isthmian premier win at home to East Thurrock / Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art

Photo Sales
HorshamHornets
Next Page
Page 1 of 5