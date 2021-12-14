Horsham beat East Thurrock - picture gallery

Goals from Tom Richards and Eddie D'sane put the Hornets well on their way to three points before Jake Gordon got one back after the break. But a late strike from Charlie Hester-Cook settled it in favour of Dom Di Paola's side. Check out a gallery of pictures by Derek Martin on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from the Horsham camp in Thursday's County Times.
1.
Action from Horsham's 3-1 Isthmian premier win at home to East Thurrock / Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art
2.
Action from Horsham's 3-1 Isthmian premier win at home to East Thurrock / Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art
3.
Action from Horsham's 3-1 Isthmian premier win at home to East Thurrock / Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art
4.
Action from Horsham's 3-1 Isthmian premier win at home to East Thurrock / Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art