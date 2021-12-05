The 23-year-old was the winner of the Crawley Observer Crawley Town Player of the Month for November after his performances saw him score two goals against Barrow and Mansfield Town and average 7.66 out of 10 in the four games.

He just edged out Glenn Morris and Ludwig Francillette who averaged 7.5 out of 10.

James Tilley celebrates his goal against Mansfield Town. Picture: Cory Pickford

And the former Brighton and Hove Albion forward is just happy to be back playing after a frustrating start to the season.

He said: “It’s been great to get a good amount of game time this month and I am happy with how I am playing but hopefully the results will start to come now too.

“I had a couple of setbacks with affected me earlier in the season but hopefully I am over that now and ready to kick on.”

And Tilley, who comes from Billingshurst, is enjoying playing with the team. “We have always had a good team spirit,” he said. “When results haven’t gone our way we have still stuck together and pushed through it.”

The forward now wants to carry on his form. He said: “I just want to kick on and play as much football as I can and score as many goals as I can and hopefully win games for the team. I want to score goals, there is not pressure, I just want to score every game.”

John Yems said: “James went out on loan and he has come back, he’s proved he wants to be at the fiootball club. Heis back as the James that i knew that i wanted to be at the football club to start with.

Let’s hope he carries on his improvement and works twice as hard.