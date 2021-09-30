UK motorists are all looking to where they can get fuel at the moment but Yems has no worries about getting to Prenton Park, he just hope his players have enough in the tank to continue their run of four games unbeaten in League Two.

He joked: "The only hope I have is we don’t run out of petrol during the game! That’s all I am worried about."

The Reds go the game in confident mood after rising to eighth in the table following their good recent run.

Tom Nichols scored the winner at Prenton Park last year for Crawley Town

But Yems said he would feel confident going into any game. He said: "I wouldn’t care if it’s Tranmere, Manchester United or Dulwich Hamlet, you are always confident.

"If you are not confident going somewhere you are not going there prepared to try and win a game."

Yems is a big fan of Tranmere as a club and is looking forward to an enjoyable trip.

He said: "I like Tranmere. They are a proper football club, I said the same about Bristol Rovers. I remember last year talking to the stewards and they know the history of the club and they work there for the right reasons.

"There are people behind the scenes who are doing it for the right reasons, they are doing it for the football club.

"It’s a tough place to go but it’s an enjoyable place to go. The fans know their football, you can’t com them, they know what they are looking at good or bad. It’s a pleasure to go there."

Crawley beat Tranmere twice last season, winning 1-0 thanks to a superb Tom Nichols goal. But Yems doesn;t believe that will be playing on Tranmere's minds.

He said: "It's a different manager and different scenario.

"Will it play on our minds? No. Not really. There were no fans there last season. Their fans are good fans. It’s been good so far [with ffans], but we have some young players who haven’t experienced a big crowd. It’s funny how you react, it can work for you or it can work against you.