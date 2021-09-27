Manchester United legend Gary Neville: Crawley Town are the best team Salford City have played so far
Crawley Town are the best side Salford City have face so far in League Two this season.
That is the view of Ammies owner and Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who was posed the question on Twitter.
The Reds recorded a 2-1 win over Salford at The People's Pension Stadium on August 17.
Ian Henderson put the visitors a goal to the good after just seven minutes but Ashley Nadesan levelled seven minutes before the break.
Jake Hessenthaler struck with 15 minutes to go to seal the three points for John Yems' side.
And Crawley's performance clearly left its mark on the ex-England and United defender, who said the Sussex side were Salford's toughest opponents so far.