Midweek football: Hillians beat Harlow to win first game in 11

Burgess Hill Town won their first league match in 11 games as they beat Harlow Town at the Green Elephants Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

Ian Chapman's men had not won in 11 league matches, a run which has seen them drop to the bottom of the Bostik Premier Division table.

Hillians suffered an early blow when on eight minutes keeper Tony Di Bernado had to come off injured to be replaced by James Shaw.

But 11 minutes later it was the home side who went ahead when Conor Tighe played a one-two with Ngamvoulou, before firing a low strike inside the near post.

And on 34 minutes Tighe made it four goals in three games as made it 2-0 after being set up by Jack Brivio.

On 48 minutes, Tighe thought he had his hat-trick but the linesman flagged for offside.

The official Burgess Hill Town twitter account said towards the end of the game: "Hillians Happy to see out the last few minutes of the game. A very professional performance tonight.

The win meant Chapman's men closed the gap on Tooting and Mitcham, and Worthing to just one point and the Hillians have games in hand.