Northampton Town v Crawley Town preview: Reds need to find their shooting boots

After last week’s disappointment Reds are back on the road this week with a trip to Northampton Town.

Similarly, to the Oldham game Northampton sit very close to Reds in the League Two table with just one point and one place splitting the two sides.

Gabriele Cioffi (photo Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A win for either team would be enough to leapfrog the opponents, in what looks to be a very closely contested game.

The away form has looked to be on the up in recent weeks for Reds as two good performances on the road saw four points picked up in games against Bury and Swindon.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town chief says 'it would be great to have exclusivity' on loan players from Brighton and Hove Albion | Northampton Town skipper looking for his side to redeem themselves against Crawley Town | Former Crawley Town striker would 'love an international call-up'



Read more at: https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/sport/football/crawley-town-chief-says-it-would-be-great-to-have-exclusivity-on-loan-players-from-brighton-and-hove-albion-1-8810747

However, Gabriele Cioffi's men returned home last Saturday and three goals in the last 15 minutes gave the Reds the taste of defeat once again this season.

Only Macclesfield have lost more league games then Reds this season, which is a hugely disappointing stats for Reds in what has been a poor season overall. 17 league losses is not good enough for Reds and it would take a very good back end of this season to make up for what has been a poor showing so far.

The Reds did partly see this last season under Harry Kewell, but it was mainly goals from Karlan Ahearne-Grant that shot Reds up the table in a good run of form.

Reds will need goals that Karlan bought as we have found it very difficult to hit the net recently with just two goals in our previous five games.

It’s not that Crawley haven’t created chances either plenty of chances have come our way it just seems the players don’t shoot or can’t find the back of the net. Reds need to change this starting Saturday at Northampton.