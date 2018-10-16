Rattle backs confident Burgess Hill Town to pick up points against Wingate & Finchley

Burgess Hill Town joint caretaker boss John Rattle feels his side's newly found confidence will help Hill pick up points in tonight's Bostik Premier home game against Wingate & Finchley.

The Hillians' opponents currently sit in 16th place after ten games, after picking up 11 points from a possible 30, and picked up a 1-0 home win over Leatherhead on Saturday.

Hill picked up their first three points of the season with a hard-fought 3-1 home win over Haringey Borough on Saturday and are unbeaten in three competitive games since their 8-0 drubbing by Bognor Regis Town.

After picking up their maiden league victory, Rattle has backed his side to carry on this momentum in a contest that he has predicted to be tight.

He said: "We'll go into that game full of confidence and hoping to pick up more points.

"We've played them every year since we've been in the league and they've always been close games and I'm sure tomorrow's night game will be close, if not closer than before."

Rattle has also revealed that his side are hoping to receive a boost as players come back from injury.

He added: "Andre McCollin is still struggling with a thigh injury but we hope to have Ben Pope back after he had an infection in his knee Saturday.

"Dan Beck was struggling as he had the flu so I'm hoping he's feeling better."

Kick-off for tonight's game is 7:45 pm.