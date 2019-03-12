Rattle rues lack of Burgess Hill Town clinicality as they fall to Leatherhead

Burgess Hill Town succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at home to Leatherhead in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

Simon Wormull made three changes to the side that lost at Dorking Wanderers last Saturday, with Boris Kipeya-Bonno, Tolulope Jonah and Farrell Ryder handed starts.

Shaun Okojie (in red) nets for Leatherhead.

The Hillians started strongly with Ryder forcing Zaki Oualah into a fantastic save following a defensive error. On 14 minutes, Cheick Toure then headed just over from a corner.

Down the other end, Josh James produced a good save to deny Shaun Okojie from close range.

The visitors continued to press and on 30 minutes, James produced a stunning stop to palm away Jack Skinner’s volley.

The final action of the half saw James once more produce two top class saves to deny the Tanners.

Hillians fans watch on.

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town hammered at league leaders - picture gallery | 'The next ten games are all cup finals, leading up to the one at the Amex' - Burgess Hill Town head coach Simon Wormull | Burgess Hill Town book place in Sussex Senior Cup final after pulsating semi-final with Haywards Heath Town

Whatever manager Nikki Bull said at the break sparked life into the visitors, as they raced into a two-goal lead.

Ibrahim Olutade rounded James and slotted home, before Okojie headed home from a corner. Hill boss Wormull introduced Declan Appau for Aiden Enver on 56 minutes.

A minute later, the visitors put the game to bed as Skinner gave his side a three-goal advantage.

The game petered out with it being a foregone conclusion. Appau saw red for the Hillians in the final minutes following a late challenge.

A poor second-half display cost the Hillians all three points, having matched the Tanners throughout the first-half.

The defeat leaves Wormull’s men five points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Hillians’ assistant manager John Rattle said: “We had two really good chances in the first ten minutes. The goalkeeper made a really good save from young Farrell Ryder.

“There was also a chance from a set-play which Cheick headed over. I think if we score one of those it’s a different game.

“We just need that little bit of forward momentum and we proved that before Christmas. When we get on top we normally see the game out.

“It was a disappointing goal, another individual mistake, and then all three goals went in over nine minutes.

“That tends to happen when you’re at the bottom of the table.”

Next up for the Hillians is Kingstonian away on Saturday.

Hillians: James, Kipeya-Bonno, Cadman (Tuck 64), Wilson, Toure, Jonah, Ryder, Enver (Appau 56), Harding (Rance 69), Beck, Smith-Joseph. Unused: Sargent, Bennett.