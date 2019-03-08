Real Madrid midfielder informs his entourage to make contact with Manchester City, anchester United open talks with Sporting Lisbon about signing midfielder - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the job on a permanent basis on half of the £15m salary of predecessor Jose Mourinho. (Daily Mirror) Here are today's football rumours. Isco (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Albion Nostalgia: Brighton's great escape started at Selhurst Park in 1980/81