Saunders disappointed at Brighton postponement, but admits decision was right

Haywards Heath manager Shaun Saunders was left ‘very disappointed’ but admits the decision to call off their cup tie against Brighton Under 23’s was the right one.

Saunders was facing the prospect of his side hosting Brighton under 23’s this past Tuesday however the game has been called off due to the weather conditions.

Saunders said his side are very disappointed as they was ‘very keyed up and looking forward to it’.

He said: “It’s frustrating, really frustrating. There’s nothing we can do about it it was the right decision.

“When you’re really up for something and getting prepared for it and it falls through at the last hurdle it’s frustrating to say the least.”

The disappointment of the game being cancelled mirrors the same feelings they had this past Saturday as their scheduled league match with Littlehampton was also called off.

Saunders said: “Both our last two games have been cancelled now which is frustrating but we’ll keep training hard up till our next game.

“We are still in the same mindset and just looking forward to our next game which will be against Uckfield on Saturday.”