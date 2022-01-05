Stevenage v Crawley Town gets new date and time
Crawley Town's postponed League Two fixture with Stevenage has been rearranged.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:16 pm
The Reds will travel to the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off at 7.45pm.
The original fixture was due to take place on Boxing Day, but due to positive cases of Covid-19 in the Crawley Town squad, the fixture was postponed.
Tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid for this fixture.
The remaining allocation will go on sale from Thursday at 9am.