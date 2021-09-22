'He'll probably got to bed regretting it' - Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver on Crawley Town star's red card in 2-2 draw

News you can trust since 1881

The main stand at the People's Pension Stadium

There was a minute's applause for Jimmy Greaves

Reds players before the agme

Photographer Cory Pickford was the game, here is a selection of his pictures.

Joel Lynch and Sam Ashford scored for the Reds before Ashley Nadesan was shown a red card.