Ten-man Haywards Heath Town earn comfortable win over Sittingbourne

Ten-man Haywards Heath Town recorded a 2-0 home win over Sittingbourne in Isthmian South East. Picture by Stephen Goodger

In a game littered with niggly fouls and lots of yellow cards, it was the hosts' Kieran Rowe who was the first to collect a second such card and he was dismissed in the 40th minute, leaving his team mates a long while to be down to 10.

Such was the spirit and dominating nature of the home side that nobody would have known there was an imbalance at all, as they outplayed and outclassed the visitors from Kent.

The hosts were in front from the eighth minute, as a delicious lobbed pass from central defender, Nathan Cooper, was met at the far post by the Blues' top scorer, Jerson dos Santos, and his diving header flew past the statuesque, Harry Brooks, in the visitor's goal.

There was a 10 minute period where Sittingbourne forced three corners but that was as good as it got for the Brickies as they looked to play all long ball, without any finesse or guile.

In contrast, some slick moves from Haywards Heath saw good chances come for Jordi Ndozid, whose fizzing shot was pushed to safety by Brooks, and the ever-willing Hamish Morrison, who had a great chance when set up superbly by the influential Josh Clack, but the full-back was guilty missing the target and the chance was smothered away to safety.

Rowe's dismissal soon followed, after a high tackle, that seemingly left yet another Sittingbourne player poleaxed, as had happened throughout the first period.

The second 45 was somewhat different, as a very determined home team totally dominated the game with an iron like grip.

Sittingbourne rarely got any opportunity to venture into the home half, as a very focused Heath team went about their business with confidence, character and a good amount of courage.

The game was by no means without its flare ups, but, for the most part, the Blues controlled their frustration at both Sittingbourne and a referee who was very picky throughout.

The excellent Ndozid had a glorious chance to close the game out on 69 minutes but, having got clean through, and with only Brooks to beat, he was guilty of falling foul of the first rule of shooting and the cardinal sin of missing the target.

Chances then fell to Clack and dos Santos but both wanted an extra touch so the opportunities were wasted.

Blues boss Shaun Saunders, so often an inspiration at the half-time break, showed his touch with the introduction of Sam Remfry on 73 minutes.

Within three minutes, the hosts doubled their lead and effectively secured the three points. A deep Tom Cadman cross to the far post was headed back by Sinn Christie to Remfry, who gleefully smashed home to the delight of his boss, his team mates and most of the 351 in the Hanbury Park Stadium.

Saunders said: "I'm delighted for the boys today. This was an ugly win. These are horrible, tricky games but we came through manfully and showed loads of character.

"I feel for young Kieran, his enthusiasm caught him out today and I thought he was a tad unlucky over both bookings but these things happen.

"I am thrilled for Sam, he is such an important member of the group as he always has an ability to change and influence the outcome of a game. He is such an upbeat and willing lad.