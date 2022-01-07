This is why Crawley Town boss John Yems is 'the best person in football', according to defender Joel Lynch

Lynch signed an 18-month contract with the Reds on Wednesday (January 5), and was full of praise for the club and, in particular, the Gaffer.

The 34-year-old was out of contract and struggling to find a club when he got hold of Yems' number and gave him a call.

Yems told him to come in straight away and the rest is history.

Joel Lynch with Crawley Town boss John Yems after the Carlisle United win

And defender Lynch will be forever grateful and wants to repay him by helping the side climb the League Two table.

Lynch said: "The Gaffer has probably been the best person in football I have spoken to over the last five or six years.

"He has given me my confidence back by just believing in me.

"He has been so supportive and let me do what I wanted to do in the situation I was in, just as a person the Gaffer has helped me.

"He has been 100 per cent honest with me.

"In football, especially over the last two years for myself, you just get fed a load of rubbish and you can't trust anyone.

"He has been the only person I have been able to trust in football over the last...whatever.., because people will either tell you what you want to think or will just lie.

"It’s a tough, dog-eat-dog industry but the Gaffer all along has been honest which has been great."