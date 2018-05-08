Three top names agree to stay at Hillians

Ian Chapman has announced that last seasons’ captain, Gary Elphick, has agreed to stay at The Green Elephants Stadium next season.

The manager said: “I wanted to get this signing sorted as soon as possible. Gary is a leader, and will take us forward as a club with his leadership qualities both on and off the field.”

Pat Harding

The manager also confirmed that Josh James and Pat Harding have also agreed to sign for next season.

He said: "Josh was fantastic during our run-in last season. He proved he has a lot to offer at this level – his performance against Dulwich single-handedly proved that”.

He continued, “Pat has been with the club a long time now, and his enthusiasm is the same now as it was when I first met him. His record in Non-League football is second-to-none, and he will be an integral part of the squad next season."

Chapman confirmed that he has been speaking to both existing and new players for next season and will be hoping to make further announcements in the next week or so.

Josh James

He said: “We have learned a lot in the past three seasons about this league, and we know we have made mistakes when recruiting players to the club. Home grown talent like, Charlie Bennett and Tariq Richards have proved they are up to this standard, and it gives us another option. That excites me, and I’m sure the fans want to see our U18’s/23’s playing in the first team for years to come.”

