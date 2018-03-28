Tighe brace but Hillians defeated at Merstham

After a brilliant away win on Saturday, the Hillians traveled up the M23 to Merstham, to try and get their second win in as many matches.

The Hillians started the brightest, and the early pressure paid off. Connor Tighe pounced on a defensive error before slotting the ball past Jones with ease.

The Hillians pushed for a second, but Merstham countered well. with five minutes to go before the break, Hillian’s defender James Richmond brought down Addai, and the hosts were awarded a penalty. Kavanagh stepped up for Merstham and powered home.

Just two minutes later, the hosts had another, this time striker Charlie Penny applying the finish. 2-1 it stood at the half and a crazy last 5 minutes. The Hillians defended well early on in the second half but were hit with a big blow as Ibrahim Diallo had to be taken off on 55 minutes.

On the hour mark, a defensive mishap allowed Merstham winger Hall to roll the ball home, increasing the home side’s lead. Hall went on to grab his second, and Merstham’s fourth of the night, on 75 minutes, with a flowing move.

The Hillians, despite the goal margin, continued to push, with substitute Hafeez Sanusi unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

Connor Tighe produced a moment of magic on 89 minutes, with a delightful free-kick into the top corner, with Merstham ‘keeper rooted to the spot.

However, it was just too little too late, and the Hillians went down 4-2. A valiant effort, but a couple of defensive errors saw the home side take the points.

