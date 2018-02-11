Tighe claims vital point for Hillians with late goal

Connor Tighe scored a goal two minutes from time to salvage a vital point for Burgess Hill Town at Harlow on Saturday.

Ian Chapman reintroduced skipper Gary Elphick, veteran Pat Harding, and forward Lee Harding to the starting line-up, with ‘keeper Tony Di Bernardo deemed fit to start – following his late injury against Leatherhead in midweek.

The home side got off to an ideal start, when after 12 minutes, Alex Read struck home following a deep free-kick – conceded by full back Joey Taylor. The remainder of the first half was fairly uneventful, with the only major action of the half, seeing Tony Di Bernardo make a smart save down to his left to prevent the home side from doubling their lead.

After 10 minutes of the first half, Chapman introduced the nippy Ibrahim Forfana, and the classy Che Krabbendam, at the expense of Ngamvoulou and Aaron Smith-Joseph – with the later having just picked up a booking following a fiery exchange. The pace of Forfana began to stretch the home side, with Connor Tighe and Pat Harding beginning to benefit off the scraps, in between the Harlow lines. The Hillians ‘never say die’ attitude was rewarded, when in the 88th minute, kid sensation Connor Tighe buried his effort into the bottom right hand corner, to rescue a valuable point for the Hillians.

The point leaves the Hillians at the foot of the Bostik Premier League, ahead of Tuesday night’s fixture away at Enfield Town. However, Ian Chapman’s men still have 3/4 games in hand over their nearest rivals.

We would like to thank all you travelling Hillians for your fantastic support this afternoon – we hope Connor’s strike made your journey back to Sussex a little bit sweeter!