Tottenham Hotspur beat Crawley Town in behind-closed-doors friendly

Crawley Town were beaten 2-1 by a youthful Tottenham Hotspur XI in a behind-closed-doors friendly at The People's Penison Stadium earlier today. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Dilan Markanday bagged a double for Spurs, while Nick Tsaroulla struck for a Reds side made up of first team players and trialists.

Tottenham opened the scoring after a positive start from Crawley. A brilliant through ball cut the Reds defence open allowing Markanday to beat the offside and stroke past Crawley's trialist keeper.

Spurs then doubled their lead before half-time. Markanday lifted the ball over the goalkeeper after receiving an inch-perfect pass from former Leeds United and Stoke City loanee Jack Clarke.

The Reds reduced the deficit shortly after the break. Tsaroulla's effort from the edge of the box deflected off a Tottenham player and into the back of the net.

Crawley return to competitive action this Saturday when they visit Northampton Town in League Two.