'Your support never went unnoticed' - Crawley Town defender thanks fans as he departs for Colchester United

The 25-year-old completed a permanent move to the Essex side today and tweeted: "Would like to say a big thank you to the Crawley Town Supporters over the last 4 seasons. Your support never went unnoticed! Thank you Dallo."

Dallison leaves the club having made just shy of 100 appearances across five seasons.

Tom Dallison

The defender first joined the Reds in the 2015/16 season on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. Dallison broke his toe on his Crawley debut in a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

He returned to the club in the 2018/19 season, having left Scottish side Falkirk by mutual consent. Dallison went on to make over 80 appearances for the Red Devils.

Reds fans wished Dallison the best of the luck when replying to his tweet.

Peter Bellamy said: "Sad times for Crawley fans. Pleased for you if it now means you get to play rather than sit on the sidelines."

Steve Hughes said: "Oh no!! Cant believe it. Sad to see you go always gave it everything! Pleased for you to be getting a good opportunity. Will follow your progress still! Thanks for all your time to Brad and me was always a pleasure."

Dan Palmer said: "Very disappointed to see you leave, Dallo. Gave 110% for us and I hope your move works out for you. One of the best defenders we’ve had over recent years. All the best."

Baz Probert said: "Sad to see you go tom . Thanks for you're dedication and commitment to the reds. Good luck for the future."

Josh Falkner tweeted: "Gutted to see you leave, you’ve been solid for us and in all honesty I think you can play at a higher level with regular minutes. Thanks and good luck!"

Chief Executive Erdem Konyar said: “I thank Dallo for all his commitment, services and memories created for the club. He has been an integral part of the team, and I wish him the best of luck for the future. Additionally would like to thank Robbie Cowling for the professional and proper conduct shown during the transfer process.”