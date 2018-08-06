Lindfield's season goes from bad to worse with comprehensive defeat

Just as it seemed impossible for Lindfield’s season to get any worse, it duly did with an abject performance which saw St. James cruise to victory by 10 wickets.

Despite first use of a good looking strip, the home side couldn’t muster more than a whimper as Jordan Shaw and Michael Murray blew away the top order each taking two wickets. A flurry of awful shots saw Lindfield resign themselves to the meagre total of 91 with only Max Kidman showing any fight with 24. Sam Rattle wrapped up the tail taking 3 for 20.

Predictably the visitors had little trouble surpassing the target as Sam Cooper scored 59 not out, with both teams back in the pavilion by four o’clock. For those who prefer the shorter format of the game, Lindfield are fast becoming the true exponents, as most matches are done by teatime these days.

St. James Montefiore CC 2nd XI v Lindfield CC 2nd XI: A more competitive game at St. James saw Lindfield’s second string fall short in their chase despite a half century from skipper Gareth Court.

The hosts’ 217 for 7 was mainly due to Hector Loughton’s 94 and Russell Piper’s 59 which allowed them to declare four overs early. The damage would have been much worse had Steve Pearce not blunted the home side’s thrust, taking 5 for 26. Michael Hewitt fought off his hangover with a decent 2 for 50.

Court’s 50 underpinned the Lindfield reply, helped along by Nick Hopkins (24). However, when Scott Clark was dismissed for 37, the chase faltered and the youngsters couldn’t emulate the old ‘uns. Bertie Foreman was the pick of bowlers with 3 for 33 who helped restrict Lindfield to 174 all out.

Lindfield CC 3rd XI v Copthorne CC 1st XI: A fighting draw from an under strength Lindfield third string was the pick of the club’s performances this weekend, thanks in the main to Phil Tolhurst’s uninspiring, banal, monotonous (but unbeaten) half century.

Having been set an unlikely 248, after Nitin Ohja hit 90 and Anand Sawant a good 63, the Lindfield response was gutsy following Phil Hogan’s departure for 42. Alex Owen continued his development with a well made 18, but it was down to Tolhurst to ensure spectators won’t be coming back to watch.

Akin to Sky televising Scrabble, his knock would have bored the most eager of cricket fans, as he unveiled a cupboard full of forward defensives and leaves. If paint was drying somewhere in Lindfield, the crowd would have left to watch that instead. It’s what cricket is all about.

