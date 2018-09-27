Bartholomew reignites Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship title hopes with Shanghai podium

Sussex racing driver Jack Bartholomew managed to keep his championship title hopes alive last weekend with a podium finish at the penultimate round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship in Shanghai, China.

After some issues whilst testing on Friday which limited valuable track time, Bartholomew was on the back foot as he went into qualifying on Saturday. Opting to qualify for race one, Bartholomew managed to qualify in p6, team mate James Pull was next up to qualify for race 2 and again managed p6 to start race 2.

With Bartholomew at the wheel for the start of race one, he managed to hold position but was struggling with the car set up, a legacy of the limited time on track on Friday but the pairing pushed as hard as possible, eventually having to settle for 5th place at the flag.

Both drivers worked late with their engineer to improve the car set up and on Sunday race two started with team mate Pull at the wheel on p6.

As the lights turned green, Pull managed to hold position until lap 2 when the #98 car spun in front of him elevating him to p5. Shortly afterwards, the leader was given a drive through penalty for a jump start thus moving the #19 car into p4. As they chased down the car in p3, it became apparent that a well-timed and executed pit stop could move them into second position and that is exactly what they did and Bartholomew exited the pits in p2. With the sister car leading the race, Bartholomew set about chasing him down but was coming under pressure from the car behind in p3. Reacting to the threat from behind, Bartholomew picked up the pace and pulled away but time had run out to catch the leader. He crossed the line in p2 achieving a one two finish for the team.

Bartholomew said: "It was always going to be tough with the limited time we had on track Friday and this showed with our qualifying and race one results. In race two the car was much better and we had really good pace. I’m happy with P2 as we stacked up some good points and are still in with a chance of winning the championship.

"However, it’s going to be tough to catch our sister car which has a 25-point advantage, but there are also 32 points available so we will keep fighting until the end.”

The final round is in Vallelunga, Italy on 15th & 16th of November which will be followed by the World finals on 17th & 18th November.