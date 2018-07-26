Burgess Hill Runners’ Hannah and Giles shine in tough races

Burgess Hill Runners took on some challenging races.

Katie Hannah finished the Phoenix 10K in a time of (54:22) followed by Claire Giles (01:00:26).

Elsewhere Christelle Maugiron competed in the Trail des Passerellas de Monteyard in her native France.

This was a tough 15km event which included a 700m single climb as part of the race.

She finished the distance in a time of (02:18:40).

Nick Dawson completed the tough the Scott Snowdonia Trail Marathon in Wales, completing the distance in (08:23:00).

Closer to home in Worthing a lot of their runners took on Beat The Tide 10k.

First home for the club and winning the event was Paul Sargent in a time of (38:31), followed by Rod Catton (44:08), James Sorbie (45:04), Oliver Jones (46:58), Liz Carter (56:42), Karl Richards (57:27), Carole Mills (01:00:56), David Leen (01:02:24), Clare Peake (01:07:23), Wendy White (01:08:59), Karen Sargent (01:11:20), Vivien Smith (01:11:29), David Clark (01:14:01), Jocelyn Coppard (01:19:26), Dawn Fahy (01:19:30), Theresa Chalk (01:19:34), Allison Wilcox (01:22:05), Karen Harvey (01:33:20) and Helen Pratt (01:33:20).

Last week the WSFRL season continued with the Roundhill Romp. The top ten point scorers for the club were: Mark Nicholls (41:10), followed by Leigh Smith (43:16), Shawn Lainchbury (43:20), Rob Shalloe (43:26), Rod Catton (44:35), Kirsty Armstrong (45:28), Andy Sayers (46:27), GayleTyler (52:02), Annette Maynard (53:17) and Sue Ledger Catton (56:59).

Also Oliver Jones and Nick Dawson travelled to Petersfield to take on the Serpent Trail 50k.

Both runners completed the distance in times of (06:23:26) and (07:22:31) respectively.