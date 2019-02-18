Ex-boxer plans to fight former Sheffield United and Birmingham City footballer in bare knuckle clash following social media spat

Crawley fighter Robin Deakin has lined up former Sheffield United and Birmingham City footballer Curtis Woodhouse as his next opponent.

Self-proclaimed as ‘Britain's worst boxer’ after losing 53 of his 55 professional bouts, Deakin returned to the ring as a bare knuckle boxer last September when he was defeated by Conor McIntosh on points.

Since then, the Crawley-born boxer has drawn his next two fights as he looks to make a career out of bare knuckle fighting.

Deakin enjoyed a successful amateur boxing career, during which he won 40 out of his 75 fights as a teenager; he even appeared in the British Youth Championship semi-finals whilst at amateur level.

Speaking on his journey to becoming a bare knuckle fighter, Deakin highlights the moment he lost his British boxing license in 2012. He said: “I had my license taken away and I went to Spain to fight, I needed to do something to keep me out of trouble”.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Robin Deakin in action against Liam Shinkwin in 2011 (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Since his return to the ring, Deakin has also returned to training in a bid to regain peak fitness. He said: “I’m training all over at the moment, even with my old amateur coach; I need to put on weight.”

Deakin recently announced via his Twitter account (@Rockinrobinbox3) that he plans to fight ex Sheffield United and Birmingham City footballer turned fighter, Curtis Woodhouse, in June.

Woodhouse recently signed a three fight deal with Bare Knuckle Boxing Official, the same company that Deakin is signed to. Following heated exchanges between the pair for many months on social media, it appears that the score may finally be settled.

Speaking on his upcoming fights, Deakin said: “With gloves on or gloves off, no man will knock me out now, put your money where your mouth is."

Deakin also sees bare knuckle boxing as his main priority nowadays, with a return to gloved boxing seemingly a thing of the past. He added: “Bare knuckle is what I’m doing now; I want to prove that I’m the toughest.”