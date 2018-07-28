Haywards Heath Ladies through to semi-finals

Haywards Heath Division two ladies played in the Sussex County quarter-finals at Mid Sussex Golf Club. Bognor were the opponents who had also finished top of their group.

The team were familiar with the course but it was extremely dry so the course management strategy was crucial. Heath had some close games but the four games that won them the match were won relatively comfortably.

This super win means they are now in the semi final due to take place at Haywards Heath with the Sussex County semi-finals of Division 1, Division 3 and Division 4 there will be up to 90 ladies playing.

Not to have an unfair advantage Haywards Heath ladies will be playing their match against Golf at Goodwood at The Dyke on Friday, August 10.

Team captain Alison Hopson said: “Thank you to all the players, everyone that came to support the team and for all the good luck messages the team received. It really is appreciated.”

