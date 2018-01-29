Heath Colts miss out away at East Grinstead

Under heavy skies but in relatively dry conditions after the last week of rain, Heath Colts played East Grinstead away on Sunday.

East Grinstead stole an early lead with a well-worked try and it took twenty minutes of hard work for Heath to respond and put points on the board. The added conversion put Heath in the lead at 5-8 only unfortunately the response from East Grinstead came quickly and within three minutes of Heath scoring, East Grinstead scored and converted to retake the lead at 12-7. The score stayed this way until half time with an opportunity for Heath to regroup and come again in the second half.

Despite Heath’s best efforts it was East Grinstead who scored a quick try when play resumed and although this was matched by a Heath converted try just three minutes later taking the score to 17-12, East Grinstead did not lose their momentum and ran in three more tries in the second half, one of which was converted to give a final score of 34-12 to the home side.

This was an end to end game where the score line does not reflect the balance of play and shows that East Grinstead took all their scoring opportunities while Heath, with a bit more composure in front of the posts, could have come away with a bonus point. All part of the learning experience for this young side and the Heath Colts will keep putting their hard work in training into practice to turn results in their favour.