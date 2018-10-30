Heath RFC Mini Festival a roaring success as more than 500 players take part

On a chilly but sunny Sunday morning, with a rainbow thrown in for good luck, Haywards Heath RFC showed its strength across the mini age groups hosting an autumn festival at Whitemans Green that attracted 57 teams from across ten Sussex rugby clubs including Worthing, Pulborough, East Grinstead, Burgess Hill, Horsham, Chichester, Shoreham, Crawley and Brighton.

In total over 540 young rugby players from Under 7s through to Under 11s took part with 15 teams at U7 and at least 10 teams at each of the four age groups from U8 to U11; 1500 minutes of rugby was played - the equivalent of 25 hours - and Heath had over 50 volunteers across the age groups helping to manage parking on site or preparing the BBQ to make sure everyone had a fantastic experience, with many youngsters taking part in their very first ever festival.

Youth rugby at Heath RFC is thriving in all age groups Under 6 through to Under 16 – see the Club website atwww.hhrfc.co.uk for more information – new members very welcome at any time during the season.

SEE ALSO Heath RFC enjoy a bonus point away win at Eltham to bounce back from Gravesend loss | Heath U16s squeak past Cranleigh in battle of two strong and well-disciplined teams | Heath's impressive juniors start season in style