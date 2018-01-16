Heath u13s continue 2018 where they left off winning two from two

Heath u13s greeted 2018 with two wins in two weeks beating both Brighton and Chichester to finish the first half of their season in top spot of the Sussex waterfall league.

With this Heath age group having not lost a game in Sussex in over 6 years, the boys and their coaching team were under no illusion, knowing that every league game would get tougher and tougher this season as the opposition had a point to prove against them.

Lead coach Daniel Vander commented “All our Sussex opposition up their game when playing against Heath - over the years we have become the benchmark for many local teams so every game is a tough challenge. The boys are growing fast and the increasing physicality of the games leads to some bruising encounters. We train the boys well to make sure they develop the technique and on pitch know-how to continue to improve their tactics in both defence and attack which enables the squad to enjoy their rugby.”

Heath were a little rusty last week against a determined Brighton defence but they stuck to the task, eventually running out winners by 20 points to 5 but with much work to do if they wanted to continue their run of form. This week Heath u13s faced another tough encounter against Chichester who always seem to save their best rugby for when playing Heath. Again Heath started slowly going a try down to an inspired and determined Chichester u13 side. This spurred the Heath forwards into action and after some excellent rucking, Charlie Cochrane bundled his way over for a try to level the scores.

Heath then went up a gear with some excellent handling in the backs leading to a try scored in the corner by Josh Mann. The second half saw Heath dominate at the breakdown and ruck, breaking down the dogged Chichester defence and running in a further six tries. With Chichester crossing the line twice themselves, the final score of 40 points to 15 slightly flattered Heath but their commitment and fitness proved to be the difference between the two teams at the final whistle.

Next week the U13 boys look forward to a trip to London to test themselves against Wasps.