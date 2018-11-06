HSBC UK Cyclo-Cross National Trophy has a new sponsor

Haywards Heath-based independent financial adviser firm Mike Oliver Associates, and affiliated company Oliver Standing Construction Limited, have been named as official sponsors for this month’s HSBC UK Cyclo-Cross National Trophy Round 3.

The firms will lend their support to this event, which is being hosted by Crawley Wheelers at the South of England Showground, Ardingly on 10 and 11 November 2018.

The HSBC UK Cyclo-Cross National Trophy is part of Britain’s premier cyclo-cross series. In 2018-19 the six round series runs from October to January at venues throughout Britain and attracts top riders from Britain and abroad.

Cyclo-cross is a type of bicycle racing which typically takes place in the autumn and winter. It consists of many laps of a short course, usually combining a mix of pavements, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles.

Riders might need to quickly dismount and carry their bikes on some parts of the course. The emphasis is on riders' stamina, endurance and bike-handling skills.

This will be the first time Ardingly has hosted the event, and there will be live music, food and drink, as well as free entry for spectators.

Principal, Mike Oliver, himself a cycling enthusiast, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting this exhilarating event, which attracts top riders.

"Although there is a local culture for this hybrid of mountain biking and road racing, it’s currently a lesser known sport and it’s brilliant to be able to contribute to raising its profile.”

Entry is online only via the British Cycling website. There are no paper entries or entries on the day, and entrants must have British Cycling membership and a full racing licence.

For further information please visit: https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/183136/HSBC-UK-Cyclo-Cross-National-Trophy-Series-Round-3