Jenman frustrated after points decision defeat

Brighton professional boxer Nick Jenman felt he did enough to win the IBO Continental middleweight title on Saturday but lost by majority decision to Andrew Robinson.

Jenman topped the bill at the Genting Arena in Birmingham and was left disappointed with the judges' decision after losing a close bout to Redditch boxer Robinson.

Jenman said: “No disrespect to him, he was tough but he didn't have much boxing skill about him. He just came forward and threw the right hand over the top, he wasn't my toughest opponent but he’s in the mix, he’s a good kid.

“I thought I'd won but I spoke to him after the fight and wished him all the best, that's what you have to do, it's good sportsmanship.”

Jenman, who works for Mid-Sussex Scaffolding, fought on the back foot for much of the fight as he let Robinson come forward and be the aggressor but the 31-year-old kept his man at bay with well-timed jabs and lead hooks which caught the home fighter on the way in.

The former two-time Southern Area champion found success with sharp one twos on the back foot as he looked to frustrate Robinson. However Jenman had to use all his experience in the final round as he was caught with an overhand right.

Jenman saw the fight through, however Robinson was awarded the majority decision.

Jenman said: “I thought it was the best I have ever boxed, I was busy and moved for ten rounds.

“I was in control until the last round where he caught me with a shot. I put so much into the fight I wasn't running on empty but I had put a lot into it.

“I used my experience to tie him up and hold on. Two years ago, I would have tried to box and trade with him but I tied him up and saw it through.”

Jenman had won 12 of his 13 fights heading into Saturday and he is now turning his attention on possibly moving down to super-welterweight as he admits he is not targeting a rematch.

He said: “I spoke to my manager about a rematch but I could do exactly the same as I did on the weekend and would I get the decision? No.

“But coming away from that fight, the way I boxed and how I should have won, there’s so much out there for me.

“If a big fight came up at light-middle I would take it. If the money is right, I’d go for it if I didn't have to kill myself at the weight to get there.”