London Mararthon star Westlake DISAPPOINTED with impressive time

London Marathon star James Westlake says he was actually ‘disappointed’ with his time which saw him finish seventh out of the British runners.

Westlake, from Haywards Heath, finished the famous race in the impressive time of 2:24:19 which meant he finished seventh out of the Brits (excluding Elite Runners) and eighth including Elite Runners.

But the searing heat meant Westlake was not able to achieve the time he wanted, but does recognise his achievement.

He said: “Crossing the finish line, I was a little disappointed. I was really going for a time today but that didn’t materialise because of the weather.

“Having finished and realised what I’ve achieved with regards to placing overall, I’m completely blown away.

“The conditions were very hot and full credit and congratulations to every single runner out there today.”

Westlake plays football in the Southern Combination Football League for Hassocks and runs for Crawley Athletics Club.

And the 24-year-old is thankful to his friends and family for helping him prepare for the race.

He said: “I’m so fortunate to have such supportive family, friends and be part of such a great running group, the AB Training Group.

“I owe a lot to my coach Allison Benton and my training partners for guiding me through and supporting me all the way.”

So what is next for the talented long distance runner?

He said: “Let’s see what happens next. I’m going to enjoy the next couple of weeks and then take things from there. I’m hopefully starting to put myself in the mix [for Team GB].”

