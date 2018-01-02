Video: Slideshow of action of from Burgess Hill's annual charity rugby match

Burgess Hill RFC the Sussex All Blacks hosted their annual charity rugby match on Saturday.

Their members voted to support Alzheimer charities this year a cause close to their heart as a long standing member is battling the disease currently.

It was a muddy day! Picture by Steve Blanthorn

The match was between a Burgess Hill XV and a Presidents XV. The presidents XV was captained by Craig Wells of Plumpton and the team included players from Plumpton, Newick, Ditchling, Littlehampton, St Francis, Haywards Heath and Brighton Outcasts.

The Burgess Hill squad was made up of players past and present and they had in excess of 30 in their squad lead by prop Lee Collingbourne.

The Burgess Hill side started the better of the two teams with Collingbourne and his fellow prop Will Arney getting through a load of work. In the backs sun kissed hooker Tony Cella was playing inside centre and was combining well with Joe Turner.

One bust up field by the forwards saw the ball spun wide where winger Mathues Gava stepped his opposite winger before sprinting into the corner for the unconverted score, 5-0.

The All Blacks forwards continued to dominate with the back row of James Brown, Alex Brown and Joe Turner making good ground with ball in hand.

After a series of breaks, hooker James Leaney went close before Joe Turner picked up and crashed over for the unconverted score, 10-0.

Craig Wells rallied his Presidents troops and they came straight back at the men in black with a team try that saw their fly half score a try, 10-5.

The All Blacks came straight back with winger Tommer Teichmann scoring an unconverted try in the left hand corner, 15-5.

The Presidents XV once more came back strongly with their powerful pack carrying hard before the ball was passed through the hands where their winger showed a clean pair of heels to score in the corner, 15-10.

Once more the All Blacks came back. Following a strong carry by Arney the ball was passed to Gava who showed his pace and power to crash over in the corner, 20-10.

The half time team talk centred around which bottle of Port tasted best.

The Presidents XV came out in the second half with purpose. Their fly half chipped and chased and showed good footballing skills to score in the corner. He then added the conversion from the touchline, 20-17.

This score was followed up by a forwards try for the presidents 20-22.

It was now all the Presidents as they added 2 extra tries to extend their lead to 20-32.

With less than 10 minutes on the clock the All Blacks came back at the Presidents side with verve and vigour.

Scrum half Jon Maple showed his skills and experience dummying and beating defenders at will before passing to prop Harry Blanthorn who scored next to the posts. Fellow front rower Max Howell added the drop kicked conversion, 27-32.

With the last play of the game the forwards carried before the ball was passed out wide where Joe Turner crashed over, 32-32. Harry Carton now at fly half added the conversion to win the game 34-32.

A pulsating end to end game was just what the supporters wanted and made them dig deep to donate.

In the club house afterwards food was laid on by club sponsor Substop and a large and plentiful raffle was held.

The day was a huge success with £1200 being raised and more money due in following the event.

The Sussex All Blacks first XV are next in action on Sat 6th January at home to Seaford.