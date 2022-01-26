Horse racing tips: Seven to follow at Lingfield this afternoon

Check out seven racing tips from Lingfield Park this afternoon, courtesy of myracing.

1pm

Laura Bullion has been running well over hurdles and she looks to have good claims off this mark on her Polytrack form in Ireland last winter.

myracing, a leading provider of free horse racing tips, has run the rule over today (Wednesday)'s runners and riders at Lingfield. Picture by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images

However, the same is true of PSYCHE, who has the advantage of having run two useful races here this winter, including for Freddie Gordon over this trip.

Eagle's Realm, Stormingin and Turn Of Phrase are others to consider.

1.30pm

An open look to this but NO FLIES ON ME (nap) has more potential for continued improvement than most and is taken to produce the necessary while in such good form.

Helian could prove to be her toughest opponent from his current mark. Kodiac Harbour and He's Our Star both merit respect, and don't rule out Silastar.

2pm

Not the easiest race to call given the unknowns involved. Faithful Spirit clearly has to be much respected under her penalty, with the potential for improvement. She can again go well but may have to give best to CRIOLLO this time.

William Haggas's filly was green on debut and should be capable of significantly better. Newcomers Isakova and Native Angel represent trainers who can have debut winners, so an eye on the market is advised.

2.30pm

This can go to KRAZY PAVING who ran his best race for a while when winning at Chelmsford last week and is in pole position to lie up with the pace throughout.

Knockabout Queen can prove the main danger, although Million Reasons has the potential to be dangerous if getting the run of the race and Maahi Ve can benefit from the drop in trip.

3pm

Em Jay Kay is an interesting newcomer who needs monitoring for any market confidence, and it would be no surprise to see a good debut.

However, preference is for DIRTY MARTINI who gave cause for optimism with her own debut effort and is taken to go one better this time.

Misscall has been in and out thus far and is respected, though Mick McHugh could be the main danger to the selection.

3.30pm

The lightly raced 4yo DARWELL LION has continued in good form since winning on last month's stable debut, and he looks the most solid option.

Dutch Decoy may be the main threat even though he seems better suited to 7f. Enough Already can't be ruled out on his return from a break.

4pm