Girls' rugby gets boost at Haywards Heath

Girls' rugby is taking off at Whitemans Green

Girls’ rugby is coming to Whitemans Green.

Next Wednesday (August 25) Haywards Heath Rugby Club is introducing rugby to girls aged between 11 and 16 by way of a girls-only Summer Rugby Camp, running from 10am to 3pm.

Led by an experienced team of RFU qualified coaches plus two female former Heath rugby players providing first hand insights, this special all-day programme aims to teach new skills while keeping the session fun and engaging for all young girls interested in exploring rugby.

Rugby for girls is one of the fastest growing sports in the UK and this summer camp will build on the club’s current girls-only touch rugby each Saturday morning.

It will provide a non-intimidating, friendly environment for girls to get their first taste of the game, learn new and develop existing skills, discover new opportunities and hopefully be inspired to play rugby.

This is one of the ways that the club aims to encourage more Mid Sussex girls to join the Club next season.

The Summer Camp costs just £15 with a free T-shirt and a fun-packed day making new friends and finding out what rugby is all about.

More information and to sign up visit the Club’s website now at www.hhrfc.co.uk

Despite the additional challenges the pandemic has brought during the past 18 months, the club is still focused on building a new Clubhouse at Whitemans Green as soon as possible

to provide the facilities that are essential to the expansion of rugby to all, in particular to girls of all ages.

To this end fundraising continues at HHRFC and there are plans to hold a Family Day and Beer Festival in the afternoon/evening of Saturday, September 18 with a nominal entry fee of £5 per adult with games and activities for children of all ages, music, food and beer from local breweries including Hairy Dog, Bedlam, 360° and Bestens.

Everyone in the Mid Sussex community is invited to join this local fun day help secure the future of rugby and other sports in the

area - so save the date and enjoy a community