Haywards Heath celebrate joy of rugby with Christmas clubhouse fundraiser

Heath lined up against Brighton 2 for a high-scoring friendly fixture

A speech from club president Mims Davies hailed the efforts of the club in getting the girls rugby section up and running, committed her support to the building of the new clubhouse and urged the club members to continue the great work in fundraising given their efforts to date which has seen over £1million raised by the club.

The game was just kicking off as the spectators spilled out of the clubhouse to support pitch side and it wasn't long before the noise levels were raised as Heath scored a well worked try to go into an early lead.

Brighton were quick to strike back however and with their quick-paced backs took their opportunities to take the lead. Good work from the Heath pack playing down the hill set up position for another score as the game see-sawed from end to end.

The Christmas clubhouse fundraiser welcomed Mims Davies MP as president of Heath

A half-time scoreline of 12-17 meant it was all to play for and further expansive play from both teams provided great entertainment to the crowd, particularly as 20 minutes into the second half Heath retook the lead with two quick tries for a score line of 24-22.

However, Brighton's greater experience and game time together began to tell and a couple of tries using their pace out wide saw them surge back into the lead with a final score of 24-34.

Rugby was the winner with a really enjoyable game on a grey December afternoon with both sides showing a lot of intent to keep the ball moving.

The hard-fought match will hopefully set up the mix of youth and experience in the Heath side for next week’s end of year league clash away to top-of-the-table Barns Green.