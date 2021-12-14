Haywards Heath celebrate joy of rugby with Christmas clubhouse fundraiser
A home friendly against Brighton 2s was the hors d'oeuvres for the festive revellers at the Haywards Heath Christmas clubhouse fundraising lunch which was well attended by supporters of the club keen to pick up old traditions after last year’s event could not take place.
A speech from club president Mims Davies hailed the efforts of the club in getting the girls rugby section up and running, committed her support to the building of the new clubhouse and urged the club members to continue the great work in fundraising given their efforts to date which has seen over £1million raised by the club.
The game was just kicking off as the spectators spilled out of the clubhouse to support pitch side and it wasn't long before the noise levels were raised as Heath scored a well worked try to go into an early lead.
Brighton were quick to strike back however and with their quick-paced backs took their opportunities to take the lead. Good work from the Heath pack playing down the hill set up position for another score as the game see-sawed from end to end.
A half-time scoreline of 12-17 meant it was all to play for and further expansive play from both teams provided great entertainment to the crowd, particularly as 20 minutes into the second half Heath retook the lead with two quick tries for a score line of 24-22.
However, Brighton's greater experience and game time together began to tell and a couple of tries using their pace out wide saw them surge back into the lead with a final score of 24-34.
Rugby was the winner with a really enjoyable game on a grey December afternoon with both sides showing a lot of intent to keep the ball moving.
The hard-fought match will hopefully set up the mix of youth and experience in the Heath side for next week’s end of year league clash away to top-of-the-table Barns Green.
For the ongoing push for the new clubhouse at Whitemans Green, a raffle and auction continued the momentum for fundraising with everyone hoping the club’s plans will finally come to fruition aligning political support with member commitment in 2022.