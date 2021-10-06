Haywards Heath romp to victory in season opener
After a roller coaster 18 months for the Haywards Heath senior squad it was reassuring to see competitive league rugby taking place at Whitemans Green again.
A much-changed line up featuring five of last year’s colts saw a mixture of youth and experience face Sussex rivals Heathfield 2nd XV in the first home league game since February 2020.
A traditional pre-match lunch was well attended by over 50 people including the HHRFC Under-12 squad who were marking their graduation from minis to juniors by being presented their club ties.
Outside inclement weather had set in for the day with driving horizontal rain greeting the players and Heath’s hardy band of supporters.
Despite the conditions there was some ambitious rugby on show although it was Heath who were the more threatening.
After 15 minutes the Heath pack managed to assert their dominance and went over for the score and by half time had extended their lead to a bonus point winning 26-0.
Heathfield battled manfully in the conditions despite losing players to injury but it was the home side with the strength of their forwards and pace out wide that secured the win with a final score of 50-0.
With many old faces to the fore and tries from three of last year’s colts it was good to kick off the season with the win and then get back in the clubhouse for a post match drink with the opposition.
The next league game sees Heath away at Hove on Saturday, October 16.
Heath squad: Martin McDonagh, Harry Edwards, Euan Greaves-Smith, Jack Hart, Dan Shotton, Huw Jenkins, Rob Ellis, Fraser Russell, Fred Fulford-Smith, Matt Ashley, Mitch Day, Wilf Bridges, Chris Neill (capt),Nathan Packham, Roscoe Atkins, Lewis Goodhall, Gav Hutt, Ben Eustace, Henry Dickson, Alex Chard, Tim Salisbury, Dougie Kern