Haywards Heath romp to victory in season opener

Heath fly half Matt Ashley presents the ball as the forwards drive towards the try line at Whitemans Green © Chris Mole

A much-changed line up featuring five of last year’s colts saw a mixture of youth and experience face Sussex rivals Heathfield 2nd XV in the first home league game since February 2020.

A traditional pre-match lunch was well attended by over 50 people including the HHRFC Under-12 squad who were marking their graduation from minis to juniors by being presented their club ties.

Outside inclement weather had set in for the day with driving horizontal rain greeting the players and Heath’s hardy band of supporters.

Heath front row worked hard to provide a platform for a strong team performance ©Chris Mole

Despite the conditions there was some ambitious rugby on show although it was Heath who were the more threatening.

After 15 minutes the Heath pack managed to assert their dominance and went over for the score and by half time had extended their lead to a bonus point winning 26-0.

Heathfield battled manfully in the conditions despite losing players to injury but it was the home side with the strength of their forwards and pace out wide that secured the win with a final score of 50-0.

With many old faces to the fore and tries from three of last year’s colts it was good to kick off the season with the win and then get back in the clubhouse for a post match drink with the opposition.

Conditions were dire but Heath were still able to use their pace out wide ©Chris Mole

The next league game sees Heath away at Hove on Saturday, October 16.