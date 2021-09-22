Haywards Heath successful in final pre-season game

A close fought encounter with Sussex rivals Hove gave the Haywards Heath squad and supporters the chance to experience an entertaining game of rugby. Pictures: ©G Sumpter

Glorious sunshine and a 3pm kick off saw a decent crowd return to Whitemans Green for Heath’s last pre-season match of the summer.

With Beccahamians having to cancel because of players missing through injury and unavailability, a mixed squad from old friends Hove stepped in for the fixture and to provide competitive rugby for the squad and supporters to enjoy..

A well matched game ensued with some end to end rugby and a few tries left on the park with Heath just edging the tight contest.

Pre-season now over, Heath is looking forward to league fixtures from October

It was great to see some of last year’s Heath colts playing alongside the existing seniors, with a couple of old faces returning to play at the club some years after their last games.

Both sides stayed for post-match refreshments on the deck at Heath and now look forward to the start of the league campaign at the beginning of October.

Heath welcomes new players of all ages and abilities at any time. If you would like to dust off your boots and have some fun on the rugby pitch with an inclusive group of players email [email protected] .

Youth rugby groups age under-six to under-16 and colts train every Sunday at Whitemans Green. See www.hhrfc.co.uk for more information.