38 pictures from the first ever Crawley Pride event

It was a fanastic day at the first ever Crawley Pride event.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 8:18 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th August 2021, 9:26 pm

The opening day of the inagural event at Goffs Park attracted a huge crowd. They enjoyed a fun fair, plenty of stalls, live entertainment and music.

The main stage saw UK Voice finalist Lydia Lucy, Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Cheryl Hole, singing duo Nick James and Duncan Allen, DJ Ellie Cocks and more all perform on the main stage.

Our photoprapher Derek Martin was at the event - here are his photos.

You can see this week’s Crawley Observer print version for an eight-page special - don’t miss it!

If you were there, please send your pictures and selfies to [email protected]

