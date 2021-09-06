BBC A Question of Sport offers Brighton live date

A QUESTION OF SPORT LIVE

The track stars – who both won gold at Barcelona in 1992 – join footballer Stuart Pearce and English netball player Eboni Usoro-Brown on the teams at Brighton Centre on Sunday September 12.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Starring long-time host Sue Barker and popular team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, A Question of Sport Live is the perfect way for fans to see the hit show up close in a thrilling live environment.

“The live shows – which follow the popular TV format, and features many of the rounds and challenges fans know and love – will be a fun-packed and joyous lap of honour for Sue, Matt and Phil who stepped down from the hit BBC TV show earlier this year.

“Final tickets for this unmissable show – A Question of Sport’s first live tour in more than a decade – are available via ticketmaster.co.uk

“Sally Gunnell is the only woman in history to have ever concurrently held all four major championship gold medals at the same time – Olympic, World, Commonwealth as well as European and World Records. Although winning her Olympic gold medal more than a quarter of a century ago, Sally remains one of the most recognised, respected and loved females in British sport.

“Linford Christie is Great Britain’s most successful ever sprint star. He exploded onto the world stage by winning the 1986 European 100m title, which he would retain in 1990 and 1994. He bettered the Olympic silver he won at Seoul 1988 with 100m gold four years later in Barcelona. By also winning the World title in 1993, Christie became the first 100m runner to hold the Olympic, World, Continental and Commonwealth titles at the same time.

“Stuart Pearce is one of England’s best known and most loved football icons. A brilliant full back with a lethal left foot, he spent 12 years with Nottingham Forest – 11 of which as club captain. He also played top-flight football for Newcastle West Ham and Manchester City and represented his country 78 times, playing in the World Cup and the European Championships.

“Eboni Usoro-Brown is one of the most decorated and well-known players in English netball. The defender has been enjoying a long and prosperous career on court for her country ever since her debut against Malawi in 2008. Eboni’s greatest achievement was being a part of the England side that made history by winning gold at the Gold Coast in the 2018 Commonwealth Games against home favourites Australia.”

A Question of Sport Live – the show’s first UK tour since 2011 – is brought to you by Cuffe and Taylor, Live Nation and Simon Fielder Productions in association with BBC Studios.

Ben added: “This tour has been two years in the planning so we cannot wait for these unmissable shows to happen.

“We are delighted to be able to announce a host of sporting favourites – including many world champions, Olympians and household names – will be joining Sue, Matt and Phil.”