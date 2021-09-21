Bersted Community Choir is on the hunt for new voices

Bersted Community Choir

The Bersted Community Choir brings together singers of all abilities, ages and backgrounds and prides itself on being accessible and inclusive to all, regardless of singing ability. Over the past seven years the choir has performed in many concerts and competitions, and in the summer of 2019 took to the road and went on tour to Belgium.

The Bersted Community Choir is part of Bersted Arts, an arts company, based in North Bersted, that offers a broad range of creative and imaginative opportunities and events to engage and in-spire the community.

Driving it are the combined creative talents of James Etheridge, Michael Gattrell and Will Hackett, all from West Sussex, who each have an artistic background with combined experience in stagecraft, acting, singing, directing, writing and producing.

The choir’s aim is to encourage and broaden members’ horizons through the music they choose which includes songs from many different genres from pop to classic and everything in between.

As the choir reunite and relaunch after a long 18 months apart due to the pandemic, new members are being encouraged and warmly welcomed to join.

James said: “Over the last seven years the choir has gone from strength to strength and has become as much an opportunity to socialise and forge friendships as it has to provide the opportunity to local people to find their voice and discover a love of singing and the host of health benefits that brings with it.

“There is no pressure whatsoever to perform, with some members coming along purely to sing and enjoy the company of others.

“There is also no commitment with members only paying for the sessions they attend – for which we ask a small fee of just £5 per session.

“We encourage everyone, even those who have always fancied the idea of belonging to a choir but not had the confidence to join or feel they’re good enough singers, to come along for a free taster session.

“Many of our long-standing members joined the choir claiming they couldn’t hold a tune but have become such strong, confident singers since. We really want to encourage anyone with an interest to come and see what we’re about.”

The choir meets at the Bersted Park Community Centre, Lakeland Avenue, North Bersted every Tuesday from 7pm-8.30pm during term time.

The first session is free and then just £5 per session thereafter. For more information about the choir, including details on how to join, visit www.berstedarts.com/music.